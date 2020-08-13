E! Extends Kevin Hart’s ‘Celebrity Game Face’ With Five More Episodes

Celebrity Game Face, which is hosted by and exec produced by Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, is getting another five episodes at E!.

The show, which aired a special in July, will return to the NBCU cable network on August 27 at 10pm.

In the shot-at-home special, which comes from Critical Content and Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, the pair led celeb couples Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale to battle it out in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers could play along with at home.

The new five episodes will also be shot at home.

The new elebrity pairings include: Tracee Ellis Ross and brother Evan Ross Meghan Trainor and brother Ryan Trainor, Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick, Rob Schneider and wife Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Victor Cruz and girlfriend Karrueche Tran, Kelly Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne, Loni Love and boyfriend James Welsh, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, Terry Bradshaw and daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg, Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik and friend Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton and Daren Dukes.

Various games that are being played include “Big Facts”, where partners must guess which personal fun facts are true or false, “Read My Lips” requires partners to guess phrases while wearing noise canceling headphones and “Booty Shake” where partners must use their best dance moves to empty as many balls out of a box wrapped around their waist in a matter of seconds.

Celebrity Game Face is exec produced by Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask.