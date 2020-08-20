Dylan O’Brien Paramount ‘Love And Monsters’ Movie Heading To PVOD

Paramount has decided that the Dylan O’Brien movie Love and Monsters ne Monster Problems isn’t going to hit the big screen, rather PVOD on Oct. 16.

The movie will be available on VOD platforms for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested rental price of $19.99 in the U.S. The film will also be available for early digital purchase for the suggested retail price of $24.99.

The pic’s previous theatrical release date was Feb. 12, 2021.

“Given the demand for new, high-quality entertainment right now, Paramount has decided to release Love and Monsters widely on digital platforms,” said Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Pictures in a statement. “While we eagerly look forward to the reopening of movie theaters, we wanted to make this original and imaginative film available for everyone to enjoy at home.”

The movie takes place seven years after a “monsterpocalypse” forces all of humanity to move into underground colonies. O’Brien plays Joel Dawson who watches his fellow survivors pair off. He decides to brave the surface and face the monsters standing between himself and his high school sweetheart Aimee (Jessica Henwick). Along his dangerous journey, Joel makes unlikely friends including a heroic dog and a pair of survivalists (Michael Rooker; Ariana Greenblatt) who help him survive the monster-infested road to true love.

Recently, Paramount decided to release SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on PVOD stateside as part of a relaunch plan for CBS All Access in 2021. The movie, however, got a threatrical release in Canada as cinemas began opening up, grossing north of $1.2M there to date.