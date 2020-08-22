Dwayne Johnson Unveils ‘Black Adam’ Costume In DC Fandome Social Media Teaser

DC Fandome wouldn’t be complete without Dwayne Johnson showing some muscle on social media. The Fast & Furious actor, who is making his DC superhero debut in the New Line movie next year, dropped a teaser for DC Fandome confab tonight with a quick look at his get-up.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Black Adam arrives TOMORROW at #DCFandDome. He’s coming to crush them all. #ManInBlack #BLACKADAM,” tweeted Johnson. The movie opens Dec. 22, 2021.

Black Adam, an anti-hero, is a spinoff of Shazam!. Johnson was initially going to play Black Adam in that movie, but that didn’t happen. Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is directing Black Adam. The movie is cleared to shoot in Georgia early next year, however, first Johnson has to finish Netflix’s Red Notice which stopped production due to COVID-19. Johnson announced earlier this month that Red Notice would resume filming in September in “the safest and most aggressive ‘quarantined bubble'”.

The Black Adam DC Fandome panel is tomorrow, Aug. 22 at 3:10pm.