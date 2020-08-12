Dwayne Johnson Dubbed Highest-Paid Actor For Second Year In A Row

Dwayne Johnson dominates the 2020 list of highest-paid actors, coming in at no. 1 for the second year in a row.

The Hobbs & Shaw and Skyscraper star brought in a total of $87.5 million, besting Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds who came in second with a total of $71.5 million, the annual Forbes report shows. JOhnson

This year’s ranking looks pretty different from the previous year’s as Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel fill in the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Akshay Kumar, who clocked in at no. 4 in 2019, dropped down two slots, as he made about $20 million less than the prior year.

New to the highest-paid list is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who brought in $45.5 million as of Thursday’s count.

Returning to the list are Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan.