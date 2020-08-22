Dwayne Johnson Confirms That ‘Black Adam’ Will Feature DC Characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate & Cyclone

Dwayne Johnson gave fans a taste of what his upcoming 2021 DC feature Black Adam will look like through animated concept drawings and confirming news today that the Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate and Cyclone will be appearing in the film, alongside previously announced Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

Similar to James Wan’s Aquaman animated presentation at Comic-Con a few years ago before the pic was in production, the DC Fandome panel for Black Adam began with a sequence voiced over by Johnson, providing the the anti-hero’s origin story: “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero; instead they got me. I did what needed to be done…and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my word…no one will ever stop me again.”

It’s still not clear if Henry Cavill will be in Black Adam, as he has been in early talks to reprise Superman as a cameo in a future DC movie. Johnson said today, in answering a fan question, that he’d like to see Black Adam team up with Wonder Woman or Superman, but didn’t confirm that those characters are in the film.

“It might be cool to hang out with Superman,” said Johnson, “Because of our strengths and speed; Black Adam and Superman could become friends..or they won’t.”

Johnson was joined via video by Atom Smasher actor Centineo who is busy training for the role “on a tarmac”.

“His grandfather was a villain, he’s got quite a spirit,” said Centineo, “He goes through this transformation in the film; he’s not expecting the world of a superhero.”

Johnson has been in development with his Seven Bucks producing partner Hiram Garcia on Black Adam for a decade.

The Rock had a message for existing DC superheros Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg about Black Adam: “Let them know something — things will never be the same hierarchy in the DC universe, it’s about to change.”