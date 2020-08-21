Drama Based On ‘Never Have I Ever’ Novel From Liz Brixius and Appian Way Set At Fox With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to a one-hour drama based on Joshilyn Jackson’s bestselling suspense novel Never Have I Ever, from Nurse Jackie co-creator Liz Brixius, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way and Universal TV. The project is a co-production between Universal TV and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Brixius, the Untitled Liz Brixius Project revolves a friendly book club of suburban moms that becomes the perfect feeding ground for a charismatic new neighbor with a penchant for blackmail.

Brixius executive produces with Appian Way’s Davisson. The project was shepherded in by Appian Way’s Michael Hampton. Jackson serves as a producer.

The drama was set up at Fox under Brixius’ most recent Universal TV deal, before she recently signed an overall TV pact with Miramax. If the project goes forward, it will likely have a different title to avoid confusion with the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever.

Emmy-nominated Brixius co-created, executive produced and co-showran Nurse Jackie, which aired for seven seasons on Showtime. Her other writing/producing credits include stints on NBC’s Chicago Med and Go On. In features, she co-wrote the Katherine Heigl movie One For The Money, directed by Julie Anne Robinson.

Jackson also is the author of A Grown-Up Kind of Pretty, Backseat Saints, The Girl Who Stopped Swimming, Between, Georgia, Gods in Alabama, Someone Else’s Love Story, The Opposite of Everyone and The Almost Sisters.

Appian Way is behind the upcoming National Geographic Channel astronaut period drama series The Right Stuff, set for an October premiere on Disney+. The company also is producing Grant, an epic biopic of Ulysses S. Grant based on Ron Chernow’s book set at Lionsgate.