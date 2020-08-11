Doug Belgrad’s 2.0 Entertainment Hires Zack Conroy As SVP Finance & Operations

Conroy will oversee all financial affairs of 2.0, including supervising accounting and tax matters and investor relations; he will also manage the banking facility led by Union Bank and the financial relationship with the label’s home studio, Sony Pictures.

“Zack is a smart and savvy financial executive and a great fit with the 2.0 culture. His experience at SunTrust, a significant participant in our credit facility, will add to our expertise and expand and grow our relationships with the financial community,” said Belgrad.

Conroy was previously VP in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s Entertainment Industries Group, where he provided capital and strategic advisory counsel to film, television, and digital media businesses including 2.0, Legendary Entertainment, Electric Entertainment, and Industrial Media. Prior to SunTrust, Conroy was an Associate at Aperture Media Partners (Mother’s Day, The Zookeeper’s Wife), an independent media financing company. He began his career as an actor with featured roles on such television shows as The Bold and the Beautiful, Gossip Girl, and Hello Ladies and is a Daytime Emmy nominee. Conroy holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson and a B.S. from Boston College.

Belgrad produced the blockbuster sequel Bad Boys For Life alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, which remains the highest grossing movie of 2020 at $419M WW. He also executive produced the hit family film Peter Rabbit and the sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 15, 2021. 2.0 co-financed each of these films, as well as last fall’s Zombieland 2 and Charlie’s Angels. 2.0 is also producing the Bad Boys TV spinoff, LA’s Finest, which premiered on Spectrum Originals in September 2019, and will debut on Fox TV on September 21. Spectrum will stream the second season of LA’s Finest later this Fall.