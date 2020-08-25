Dorinda Medley Exiting ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’

A very familiar face will be missing from The Real Housewives of New York City. After six seasons of trying to “Make it Nice,” Dorinda Medley announced today that she is leaving the Bravo reality series.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Medley first appeared on Real Housewives of New York City as a guest in season 4, and joined the cast full-time in season 7 in 2015.

She is the second RHONYC cast member to leave this year, following Tinsley Mortimer who exited in June.

Medley participated in The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 reunion special that was taped earlier this month in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with remaining cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and newcomer Leah McSweeney.