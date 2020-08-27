Donald Trump To Do ABC News Town Hall With Undecided Voters

Click to Skip Ad
Donald Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters on Sept. 15.

George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, which will take place in Philadelphia and will held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations and guidelines set by local health officials. The event will air at 9 PM ET on the network and ABC News Live.

ABC News has offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were featured in an hour long ABC news special on Sunday, The Ticket, with separate interviews by David Muir and Robin Roberts.

Last cycle, NBC News hosted town halls during the general election campaign with Trump and another with Hillary Clinton.

The Trump town hall will take place about two weeks before what will likely be the biggest fall event of the general election campaign — the first presidential debate. That will take place on Sept 29. Biden has agreed to participate in the three debates scheduled; Trump indicated in an interview on Wednesday that he would participate, but he told the Washington Examiner that Biden should submit to a drug test before the debate.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Biden, told The New York Times, “We know it’s unbelievable to Donald Trump, but Joe Biden can speak honestly without a shot of truth serum.”

