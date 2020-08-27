What To Expect On The Final Night Of The Republican Convention: Donald Trump’s White House Speech

Donald Trump will deliver scathing criticism of Joe Biden in his Republican National Convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. That’s a given.

The bigger question is whether Trump will address the unfolding crisis in Kenosha, WI, and how he frames the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. Vice President Mike Pence made a fleeting reference to the unrest in the city in his speech on Wednesday, but he did not utter Jacob Blake’s name or go into details.

The rest of the evening will be devoted to a series of speakers, including Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate who was granted clemency by the president. But their stories of Trump’s acts of kindness, designed to soften his image, may contrast with other speakers, like Rudy Giuliani, better known as one of the president’s attack-dog defenders.

Related Story Donald Trump's Reality TV Moments At Republican Convention Draw Ethics Complaints

Here’s the lineup for the evening:

Remarks: Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Remarks: Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader

Remarks: Ja’Ron Smith, assistant to the president

Remarks: Jeff Van Drew, congressman, New Jersey

Remarks: Wade Mayfield, president of Thermal Services, Omaha, NE

Remarks: Stacia Brightmon, Marine veteran