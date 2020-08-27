What To Expect On The Final Night Of The Republican Convention: Donald Trump’s White House Speech

Click to Skip Ad
Got A Tip? Tip Us

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Donald Trump will deliver scathing criticism of Joe Biden in his Republican National Convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. That’s a given.

The bigger question is whether Trump will address the unfolding crisis in Kenosha, WI, and how he frames the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. Vice President Mike Pence made a fleeting reference to the unrest in the city in his speech on Wednesday, but he did not utter Jacob Blake’s name or go into details.

The rest of the evening will be devoted to a series of speakers, including Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate who was granted clemency by the president. But their stories of Trump’s acts of kindness, designed to soften his image, may contrast with other speakers, like Rudy Giuliani, better known as one of the president’s attack-dog defenders.

Here’s the lineup for the evening:

Remarks: Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Remarks: Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader

Remarks: Ja’Ron Smith, assistant to the president

Remarks: Jeff Van Drew, congressman, New Jersey

Remarks: Wade Mayfield, president of Thermal Services,  Omaha, NE

Remarks: Stacia Brightmon, Marine veteran

Remarks: Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff

Remarks: Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader

Remarks: Dana White, president, Ultimate Fighting Championship

Remarks: Sean Reyes, attorney general, Utah

Remarks: Debbie Flood, president, Melron Corporation

Remarks: Ann Dorn, wife of former police captain murdered during St. Louis riots

Remarks: Ben Carson, secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Remarks: Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor

Remarks: Patrick Lynch, president, Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York

Remarks: Tom Cotton, senator, Arkansas

Remarks: Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of humanitarian worker killed by ISIS

Remarks: Alice Johnson, criminal justice reform advocate

Remarks: Ivanka Trump

Remarks: Donald Trump

