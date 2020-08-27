What To Expect On The Final Night Of The Republican Convention: Donald Trump’s White House Speech

Donald Trump will deliver scathing criticism of Joe Biden in his Republican National Convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. That’s a given.
The bigger question is whether Trump will address the unfolding crisis in Kenosha, WI, and how he frames the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. Vice President Mike Pence made a fleeting reference to the unrest in the city in his speech on Wednesday, but he did not utter Jacob Blake’s name or go into details.
The rest of the evening will be devoted to a series of speakers, including Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate who was granted clemency by the president. But their stories of Trump’s acts of kindness, designed to soften his image, may contrast with other speakers, like Rudy Giuliani, better known as one of the president’s attack-dog defenders.
Here’s the lineup for the evening:
Remarks: Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Remarks: Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader
Remarks: Ja’Ron Smith, assistant to the president
Remarks: Jeff Van Drew, congressman, New Jersey
Remarks: Wade Mayfield, president of Thermal Services, Omaha, NE
Remarks: Stacia Brightmon, Marine veteran
Remarks: Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff
Remarks: Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader
Remarks: Dana White, president, Ultimate Fighting Championship
Remarks: Sean Reyes, attorney general, Utah
Remarks: Debbie Flood, president, Melron Corporation
Remarks: Ann Dorn, wife of former police captain murdered during St. Louis riots
Remarks: Ben Carson, secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development
Remarks: Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
Remarks: Patrick Lynch, president, Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York
Remarks: Tom Cotton, senator, Arkansas
Remarks: Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of humanitarian worker killed by ISIS
Remarks: Alice Johnson, criminal justice reform advocate
Remarks: Ivanka Trump
Remarks: Donald Trump
