“The President Hasn’t Heard The Last Of Us”: Former Trump Administration Official Tells ‘Good Morning America’ More Will Speak Out

Miles Taylor didn’t have a speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, but he’s certainly garnered attention for a video in which he endorsed Joe Biden and warned of Donald Trump’s behavior.

ABC News’ Good Morning America got the first interview with Taylor since he wrote a Washington Post op ed and appeared in a video for the group Republican Voters Against Trump.

Taylor, who was chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, told George Stephanopoulos that Trump wanted to hold off emergency aid to California in 2018, then going through devastating wildfires. The reason: the state’s governor, Jerry Brown, and later Gavin Newsom, “did not support him.”

“As wildfires were burning down houses in the state, the president basically said to us, ‘I don’t care. These people haven’t done enough to deserve it. Cut off the money.'”

Taylor said that they ultimately instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency not to follow through with the apparent order cutting off the money.

“This is what we are talking about here. Having to play whack-a-mole with bad presidential decisions rather than just doing the work of governing,” he said.

Asked whether other colleagues will speak out, Taylor said, “The president hasn’t heard the last of us. Me speaking out yesterday, you can think of it as an opening salvo. And I am not going to mention any other names yet, but the president can expect, in the coming weeks and months leading up to the election, he is going to hear from more people that served in his administration, and he is going to hear more people give the same testimonies that I gave.”

Trump responded to Taylor’s criticism on Tuesday morning, writing, “Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!”