Donald Trump Reacts To Michelle Obama’s Speech: “Very Divisive”

Donald Trump reacted to Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention by calling it “very divisive,’ while tweeting out blasts at her husband and his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“I thought her speech was very divisive. And, frankly, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for Barack Obama,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “See? We’re standing in the White House. I wouldn’t be in the White House except for Barack Obama. Because they did a bad job — Biden and Obama. And if they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here; I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”

The former first lady delivered the marquee speech of the first night of the convention, telling viewers, “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Trump also attacked Obama for pre-taping her speech. “And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech. And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.”

The speech was taped last week, before Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. His reference to the “wrong deaths” apparently was to the former first lady’s mention that “more than 150,000 people have died.” This week, that figure passed 170,000.

Trump sent out several tweets reacting to Obama’s speech, including one early on Tuesday afternoon. He wrote, “People forget how divided our Country was under ObamaBiden. The anger and hatred were unbelievable. They shouldn’t be lecturing to us. I’m here, as your President, because of them!”