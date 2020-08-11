Donald Trump Attacks Kamala Harris As “Nasty” And “Disrespectful,” But He Also Contributed To Her Past Campaign

Donald Trump said that Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, called her “nasty” for the way that she questioned Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and said that he was surprised that Joe Biden picked her as his running mate.

“I was surprised that he picked her,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “I have been watching watching her for a long time. I was a little surprised. She was extraordinarily nasty to Brett Kavanaugh, Judge Kavanaugh then now Justice Kavanaugh. She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing the way she treated now Justice Kavanaugh, and I won’t forget that soon.” He also called her “the meanest’ and “disrespectful.”

But that is a contrast to what Trump has said previously about Harris. Two weeks ago, he told a reporter that she would be a “fine choice.” Last year, shortly after she launched her campaign, he offered some light praise, sizing up her campaign launch as better than other Democrats.

He also has been a Harris campaign donor. He gave $1,000 to her campaign in 2013 and $5,000 in 2011, when she was still California attorney general and raising money for her reelection. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, also gave $2,000 in 2013. Harris’s presidential campaign said that she donated Trump’s $6,000 to an immigration group in 2015.

Trump also attacked Harris as “the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate and I thought that Biden would try to stay away from that a bit, because with what they are doing with open borders and sanctuary cities ..with all the things that they are doing, I would have thought it would have gone a different way.”

Shortly after Biden’s campaign announced Harris as the VP pick, the Trump campaign quickly got up a web ad calling her a “phony.” “He is handing over the reins to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left,” a narrator says.

At his press conference, Trump also reaffirmed his support for Vice President Mike Pence, calling him “fantastic.”