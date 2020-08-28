Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Tramples Donald Trump’s Big RNC Night On Day Of Constant Counterprogramming

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson

CNP/MEGA

Joe Biden and the Democrats decided to out-troll the Troller-in-Chief tonight

Just hours before Donald Trump stepped up to give his acceptance speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, the opposition dropped a new ad turning the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s words against him.

On a day that has seen the former VP and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris all over the airwaves refuting the incumbent on his big night, the Democrats’ new #TrumpChaos ad is a scathing mash-up of Trump’s 2016 convention remarks and the harsh realities of America today – as you can see below:

With the White House as the backdrop in front of a primarily mask-less crowd of about 1,500 invited guests, Trump is expected to give a one-hour speech Thursday closing out the mainly pre-recorded 2020 RNC. Those remarks will follow a primetime with the likes of UFC boss Dana White, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ivanka Trump and what already is shaping up to be a barrage of Biden-bashing on Night 4.

Still, the Democrats hope to rain on that parade.

How To Watch Tonight’s Republican National Convention Online &amp; On TV

As revealed earlier today, the Biden campaign has a two-minute “Keep Up” ad that will air on ABC, NBC, CBS and Trump’s beloved Fox News Channel just before the incumbent speaks tonight. Here it is:

Biden himself showed up suddenly for interviews on MSNBC and CNN today, and Harris gave a de facto rebuttal speech to Trump on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic from just down the street from the White House.

