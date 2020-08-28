Joe Biden Tramples Donald Trump’s Big RNC Night On Day Of Constant Counterprogramming

Joe Biden and the Democrats decided to out-troll the Troller-in-Chief tonight

Just hours before Donald Trump stepped up to give his acceptance speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, the opposition dropped a new ad turning the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s words against him.

On a day that has seen the former VP and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris all over the airwaves refuting the incumbent on his big night, the Democrats’ new #TrumpChaos ad is a scathing mash-up of Trump’s 2016 convention remarks and the harsh realities of America today – as you can see below:

Four years ago at the Republican convention, Trump promised “safety, prosperity, and peace.” Instead, he wrecked our economy, failed to respond to the coronavirus crisis, and fanned the flames of hate and violence. #TrumpChaos pic.twitter.com/0bAJQKt3jL — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 27, 2020

With the White House as the backdrop in front of a primarily mask-less crowd of about 1,500 invited guests, Trump is expected to give a one-hour speech Thursday closing out the mainly pre-recorded 2020 RNC. Those remarks will follow a primetime with the likes of UFC boss Dana White, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ivanka Trump and what already is shaping up to be a barrage of Biden-bashing on Night 4.

Still, the Democrats hope to rain on that parade.

As revealed earlier today, the Biden campaign has a two-minute “Keep Up” ad that will air on ABC, NBC, CBS and Trump’s beloved Fox News Channel just before the incumbent speaks tonight. Here it is:

Biden himself showed up suddenly for interviews on MSNBC and CNN today, and Harris gave a de facto rebuttal speech to Trump on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic from just down the street from the White House.