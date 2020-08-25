Donald Trump Ripped Anew By James Comey On RNC Night 1; Ex-FBI Boss On Cable News As Showtime’s ‘Comey Rule’ Debuts Next Month

It is over a month until The Comey Rule limited series premieres on Showtime, but the still raging drama between Donald Trump and fired FBI Director James Comey was live tonight on cable news on Night 1 of the Republican National Convention.

“If you put it in a script, I’m sure it would get rejected for not being realistic enough, that the chairman of the President’s campaign is working with a Russian intelligence officer,” Comey told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid and Joy Reid of the damning report released last week by the GOP controlled Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election on behalf of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host.

“You are going to want to explain to your grandchildren someday how you stood with respect to that oath,” Comey added to the MSNC hosts about law enforcement participating in possible voter suppression. “Did you abide it or did you do what Donald Trump wanted you to do so he could engineer his reelection?”

As the semi-virtual Trumpathon prepared to kick off Monday, Comey’s appearance also came as the alt-GOP convention of the Convention on Founding Principles started tonight too – with the A Higher Loyalty author center stage. “I’m speaking out now, because I think, not to overstate it because I don’t think you can overstate it, what is America is at stake here,” Comey said later in a CFP online roundtable with ex-RNC chair Michael Steele. Purged by Trump in May 2017, Comey will be speaking at the other Republican Convention tomorrow.

Today, after a stint on the Sunday talk shows yesterday Comey’s battle with Trump was on cable and all high stakes.

“I’m more worried” the Republican FBI boss appointed by Barack Obama in 2013 told Wallace of his concern about Russian meddling in the 2020 election compared to 2016.

“Both because we have a clearer picture of how deep and wide the Russian tentacles were in the Trump campaign,” he said of that recently released Senate report. “And second, we’ve seen over four years that the President won’t acknowledge the threat, so how can our government possibly stop Putin from getting in to this election if the Commander-in-chief doesn’t acknowledge it exists? So, the cumulation of facts and the experience of watching this President, deepens my worry.”

If the latest trailer made public on August 24 is any indication, the two-part Comey Rule may deeply worry Donald Trump. Airing on September 27 and 28 on the ViacomCBS-owned premium cabler, the Billy Ray penned and directed limited series peels back the BTS Beltway battle. In short, Jeff Daniels’ Comey works to stop the Brendan Gleeson portrayed Trump from blunting probes into his campaign and the connections and moves by Vladimir Putin against Hillary Clinton.

In June, The Comey Rule was suddenly scheduled to air after the November 3 election between Trump and ex-VP Joe Biden. However after Ray went public with his displeasure, the Shari Redstone controlled media conglomerate shifted the limited series ahead of the ballot box showdown – even though the boss is tight with Trump.

Based on Comey’s 2018 memoir, The Comey Rule is aftermath in action – as was the man himself on MSNBC tonight.

“There’s no Deep State in this country, but there is deep deep character in these people and they are going to risk everything because they love their country,” he said of the much-attacked Bureau and its officials going into the clearly to be disputed election this fall.

“That’s very sobering discussion,” declared Maddow at the end to very nervous laughter from Reid and Wallace.