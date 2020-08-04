White House Correspondent Covering Donald Trump’s Florida Trip Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A member of the press who traveled with President Donald Trump during his trip to the Tampa Bay area Friday has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the White House Correspondents' Association.

Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, wrote in an email to members Tuesday that “we’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed.” The identity of the reporter was not disclosed.

Members of the press corps are routinely tested before and after a trip with the traveling pool.

The correspondent tested positive Sunday and had been with other journalists as they covered President Donald Trump’s trip to Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The paper reported that other officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, also were present. According to the Tampa Bay Times, after the event the reporters gathered in a bar area as Trump participated in a fundraiser. Some of the reporters took off their masks to eat or drink, the Times reported.

Miller wrote in his email to members, “This is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance. Mask wearing is absolutely critical at all times, including in our crowded workspace, in pool vans and when asking questions in the briefing. We are all in this together.”