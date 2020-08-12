Donald Trump Attacks Bill Maher’s Looks After HBO Host Delivers A Mock Eulogy Of the President

Donald Trump’s attack on Bill Maher, apparently triggered by the HBO host’s mock eulogy of the president on his show last week, is only the latest bloats at the comedian.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!”

Last year, Trump wrote that he “accidentally” watched Real Time, and six years ago, in 2014, he wrote that Maher “looks pathetic, bloated & gone!”

Back then, Trump had sued Maher after the host joked that he would donate $5 million to the charity of Trump’s choice if he could prove that he was not a half-orangutan. The lawsuit was not defamation, but over Maher’s failure to pay the amount after Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen produced his birth certificate showing that his father was Fred Trump.

Maher had been doing a riff on Trump’s offer of $5 million to charity if then-President Barack Obama released his college records.

Maher told Variety in 2016, “So he actually goes into court and says, ‘Bill Maher owes me $5 million because here’s my birth certificate and look, it doesn’t say orangutan on it.’ I mean, I can’t even begin to describe how insane that is.” Trump later dropped the lawsuit.

On his show on Friday, Maher said that “the only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals.”