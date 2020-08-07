‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ EP Teases Followup For Netflix – PaleyFest LA

Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology series, released last November, featured eight installment, each inspired by a Parton song. During a PaleyFest LA panel discussion about the series, executive producers Parton and Sam Haskell were asked whether there will be a second season.

“Netflix wants to continue with us,” Haskell, Parton’s long-time producing partner, said. “Dolly and I have several other things in development that we are excited about that we hope you see in later years as we get through this pandemic and try to figure out how are we going to be able to deal with production as we look at all these protocols we have to meet in order to make production happen. I’m spending a lot of time getting scripts written now so that we will be ready to go when it’s safe.”

In addition to more Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Netflix has been exploring other potential projects with Parton, including a sitcom headlined by the country icon.

During the panel, moderated by TV Guide’s Jim Halterman, Haskell and Parton revealed that for Heartstrings, they pitched 17 of their favorite Parton songs to Netflix. Seven of them became installments of the series. The eight episode was based on Sugar Hill, a favorite song of a Netflix executive overseeing the project, who suggested adding it to the lineup.

The Q&A also included Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin, stars of the These Old Bones installment of the anthology, which last week was nominated for Outstanding TV Movie Emmy Award.