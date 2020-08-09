‘Doctor Who’s’ Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston, Returns To Role In Audio Adventures

Big Finish Productions and BBC Studios announced the return of Eccleston, who appeared in 13 episodes when the television series relaunched in 2005. He will voice the Ninth Doctor in a series of 12 adventures contained in four box sets, with volume one scheduled for release in May 2021.

“After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing,” Eccleston said.

Story details, writers and additional guest cast will be announced later.

Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said he “first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I’m excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

The audio adventures will be available as in CD, digital download, or a limited gatefold triple LP in vinyl.