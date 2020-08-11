Disney Confirms ‘Mulan’ China Theatrical Release

Mulan may be eschewing cinemas in most of the world, but audiences in China will be able to watch the film on the big screen, Disney revealed today.

Posting on its Weibo account, the studio confirmed that the film had been cleared for release in the Middle Kingdom, writing that “the magnolia blossoms live up to expectations and come as promised” and “the theater is about to bloom”.

No release date was confirmed. The movie is heading directly to Disney+ in countries where the service has already launched, including the U.S. and UK, on September 4. It will receive a theatrical roll out in other territories, and the China bow had been anticipated as the major market has no Disney+.

The post received thousands of responses, including many people asking for the date. The reveal of Disney’s special posters for the China release, however, provoked a mix response, with some criticizing the style of the artwork.

As we reported last week, exhibitors in other international territories are frustrated that Mulan will not be available to screen at their venues, even as a day-and-date release.