Discovery Distances Itself From Homophobic Song Performed By ‘Homestead Rescue’ Star Marty Raney

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery and producers Raw TV/All3Media America have distanced themselves from a 1990s homophobic song performed by Marty Raney, star of established wilderness show Homestead Rescue.

Raney has been the face of Homestead Rescue for five seasons, helping off-grid homeowners fortify their houses against the elements. But Raney’s views have been questioned after an old song of his came to the attention of people close to the show.

The song, titled “Adam & Steve,” is from Raney’s 1997 album Strummit From The Summit, which was available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music until it was removed from the music-streaming services this week after Deadline approached Discovery, Raney and the producers for comment.

The album is a collection of largely harmless country songs until its concluding track, in which Raney sings about his belief “in Adam and Eve,” rather than “Adam and Steve.” The lyrics are transcribed in full below.

In one verse, Raney appears to bemoan a culture of acceptance around homosexuality, singing: “Whatever happened to the American dream, when we treated a lady, not a guy as a queen.” Later, he adds: “I’m an unsung hetero, but then again, only in circles where men are men. But then that circle gets smaller yes every day.”

The Homestead Rescue star also ruminates on gay pride events: “Hey, maybe we should march in our own parade, and march with women by our sides, chanting ‘Women make much better brides.’ And then do something they can’t do, hold up our children as our proof.”

A source brought Raney’s song to Deadline’s attention amid a growing conversation about the working culture on Raw’s Discovery shows following the disappearance of production assistant Terrence Woods, who vanished while filming on the Gold Rush franchise in 2018.

In our long-read on Woods published last week, a source described an unwelcoming, “blokey” atmosphere during filming, in which cast and crew bristle at woke culture. This struck a chord with others who contacted Deadline following publication, recalling similar experiences.

Raw said it was shocked by Raney’s song. “Raw have no knowledge of this song (which was released 23 years ago). We are shocked by its content and we do not share any of its sentiment,” a spokeswoman said. All3Media America, which has recently taken on the production of Homestead Rescue, added: “We were not aware of this song and absolutely do not share the views and sentiments that are expressed.”

A Discovery spokeswoman echoed these concerns. “This song which was written over 20 years ago does not reflect the show or the values of the network in any way,” she said. The spokeswoman did not comment further on its relationship with Raney and did not say if the matter will be investigated further. Raney did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

New episodes of Homestead Rescue premiere on the Discovery Channel on Thursday under the banner Homestead Rescue: Home Sweet Homestead. The show first launched in 2016, and Raney’s children Matt and Misty also feature.

Below are the full “Adam & Steve” lyrics for context:

I believe in Adam and Eve,

I don’t believe in Adam and Steve,

I believe in Mom and Dad,

I don’t believe in Dad and Brad,

I believe in she and me,

I don’t believe in me and he,

I believe in boy meets girl,

I don’t believe in boy meets Merle,

I can’t see myself coming home at 6.30 saying ‘Vern, what’s for dinner, and you sure look pretty,’

Then we’re off to the Nutcracker, his hands in mine, and you can come too if you’re Calvin and Kline,

Some would say, ‘Have an open mind,’

Some would say, ‘It takes all kinds,’

Some would say, ‘To each his own,’

But I always say, ‘Testosterone,’

I never thought I’d apologize, but I like girls instead of guys,

So forgive me please as I now say, ‘I like girls but I was born that way,’

And whatever happened to the American dream,

When we treated a lady, not a guy as a queen,

Now Webster is tossed on new waves without sail,

Cos it’s not an oxymoron when you say, ‘Shemale,’

I’m an unsung hetero, but then again,

Only in circles where men are men,

But that circle gets smaller yes every day,

Hey, maybe we should march in our own parade,

And march with women by our sides, chanting

‘Women make much better brides,’

And then do something they can’t do,

Hold up our children as our proof,

We used to say, ‘Is that a him or her?’ but since the ’90s,

We say, ‘Is that a him or a hermaphrodite?’

And now is a fine time to come out of the closet,

Walk right into the primetime as the whole world applauds it,

I believe in Adam and Eve,

I don’t believe in Adam and Steve,

I believe in Mom and Dad,

I don’t believe in Dad and Brad,

I believe in she and me,

I don’t believe in me and he,

I believe in boy meets girl,

I don’t believe in boy meets Merle