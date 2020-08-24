‘Disclosure’ Director Sam Feder Signs With Gersh And Luber Roklin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Sam Feder has signed with Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment for representation in all areas. Feder is known for his recent groundbreaking Netflix documentary Disclosure. With his new reps, Feder will build upon his documentary work and expand into narrative film and television.

Disclosure garnered critical acclaim when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year and reached a wide audience when it debuted on Netflix on June 19. The documentary has become required viewing when it comes to the authentic representation of the transgender community in film and TV. Chronicling an eye-opening look at trans depictions in Hollywood, the docu reveals how the film and TV industry simultaneously reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender.

The docu was executive produced by Laverne Cox, who is also featured in the film. Disclosure also features prominent members of the trans community including Jen Richards, Marquise Vilson, Tre’vell Anderson, Angelica Ross, Brian Michael Smith, Yance Ford, Zeke Smith, Lilly Wachowski, Mj Rodriguez, Michael D Cohen, Chaz Bono, Jamie Clayton, Alexandra Billings, Tiq Milan, Nick Adams,, Trace Lysette, Rain Valdez, Zackary Drucker, Chase Strangio, Sandra Caldwell, Candis Cayne, Susan Stryker, Alexandra Grey, Jazzmun, Ser Anzoategui, Elliot Fletcher, Bianca Leigh, Leo Sheng, Mickey R. Mahoney and Hailie Sahar. In addition, Feder made sure that the trans community was represented behind the camera so that it was a film about trans people made by trans people. Feder appeared on Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast when it premiered at Sundance alongside Richards, Vilson and Anderson.

Feder also directed Kate Bornstein Is A Queer & Pleasant Danger, a docu that paints a portrait of performance artist and trans icon Kate Bornstein, who dismantled and challenged gender norms.