Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons Comedy ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’ Lands Saban Films

Saban Films is closing a deal for North American distribution rights to Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, a romantic comedy starring Oscar winners Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons. Dennis Dugan wrote and directed the film, which is about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy, and far from perfect.

Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor, and Veronica Ferres round out the cast.

Dugan produced the film along with Align’s Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz, and Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros. Executive Producer is SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban along with The Gersh Agency and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Fortitude International is handling foreign rights.

In addition to Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, Saban’s upcoming release slate includes the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy Sister of the Groom, Alex McAulay’s thriller Don’t Tell a Soul with Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Mena Suvari, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Daniel Roby’s crime-thriller Most Wanted starring Antoine Olivier Pilon with Jim Gaffigan and Josh Hartnett.