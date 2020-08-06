Diane Cook’s ‘The New Wilderness’ Novel In The Works For Television From Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho & Warner Bros. TV

In a competitive situation, Warner Bros. Television has acquired the rights to Diane Cook’s upcoming novel The New Wilderness to develop as a television series. Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho will executive produce the project as part of its overall deal with WBTV.

Cook is slated to write and executive produce the pilot for the series inspired by her book of the same name. The New Wilderness follows a mother who seeks to move her family from the city to land untouched by man after her daughter’s health suffers from the ongoing effect of climate change.

Reeves, Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan will executive produce for 6th & Idaho. Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld) also will executive produce and supervise the first episode as part of her WBTV deal. Rafi Crohn of 6th& Idaho will co-executive produce.

The author’s new novel was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. Harper Books will publish The New Wilderness on Aug. 11.

Cook’s writing has appeared in Harper’s, Tin House, Granta, and other publications, and her stories have been included in the anthologies Best American Short Stories and The O. Henry Prize Stories. She is a former producer for the radio program This American Life, and was the recipient of a 2016 fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

CAA repped the television sale of The New Wilderness on behalf of Gernert’s Seth Fishman. CAA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen Tyerman rep 6th and Idaho. Grandview and Gang Tyre represent Wray.