Diamond And Silk Debut On Newsmax TV After End Of Fox Nation Show

Diamond and Silk made their debut on Newsmax TV over the weekend, several months after Fox News ended their show on streaming service Fox Nation.

The duo — Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — have billed themselves as President Donald Trump’s “most loyal supporters,” and have been campaign surrogates.

The show, Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, airs on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a YouTube stream on Friday, Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway said, “You know what I love. We can be ourselves. We can be our authentic, true selves.” She also said that they liked the Newsmax platform because it does not have a paywall. She thanked the outlet for not putting “us behind a wall, but to have our own show on TV.”

Fox News severed ties with the duo in April. Earlier that month, Twitter temporarily locked their account over a tweet that criticized coronavirus crisis stay-at home orders and suggested that people should be “out in the environment.”

Fox Nation had licensed their show and featured the duo in promotions, but they were not employees of the channel.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said in a statement that the duo “are the cutting edge of political opinion on cable news today — honest, patriotic, sometimes controversial and always entertaining.”

After their departure from Fox Nation, Trump tweeted, “But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people!”