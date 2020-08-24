Click to Skip Ad
DGA Launches Hotline To Report Racial Harassment

DGA

The Directors Guild has launched a hotline for members to report racial harassment and incidents of racism they’ve experienced on the job.

“The Guild believes the workplace should be a respectful and inclusive environment and that every individual has the right to a safe workplace,” the DGA told its members today. “We condemn racism and are committed to developing solutions to help eradicate it from our industry.”

The guild said its goal is to push the entertainment industry “toward achieving safer, fairer and more equitable workplaces.”

Reports will be kept private, the guild said. “Trained executive staff will take the calls; collect the pertinent information; refer the member to outside resources as necessary; and, with the permission of the member, pursue claims with the employers when necessary.”

Members can report incidents of racism at work by calling DGA assistant executive director Mayra Ocampo at (310) 289-2006 or email her at mocampo@dga.org.

DGA Report: Female &amp; Minority Episodic TV Directors Have Another Record Year, Helm Half Of All Shows For First Time Ever

