Dennis Quaid Teams With ‘Alone’ Producer Leftfield Pictures On Non-Scripted Series ‘Saving Dennis Quaid’

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid recently saved a cat, named Dennis Quaid, from an animal shelter in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The actor, who starred in Amazon’s Goliath and has upcoming feature Reagan, is to turn the story into a non-scripted TV project after teaming with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, producer of History’s Alone and Forged In Fire.

Saving Dennis Quaid will follow the actor, who also recently starred in feature films A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Journey, and his business partner Jimmy Jellinek as they set out on a mission to adopt the cat.

The series, which is being taken out to broadcasters imminently, will document the journey and the ensuing crusade to bring the feline from Lynchburg to Los Angeles.

Quaid recently co-founded a podcast company, Audio Up Media, alongside Jared Gutstadt, and the story will also be turned into a companion podcast mini-series. It will sit alongside podcasts such as The Pet Show, which is hosted by Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek.

Quaid will exec produce the TV series alongside Leftfield Co-Presidents Shawn Witt and Gretchen Palek and Audio Up’s Jared Gutstadt and Jimmy Jellinek.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be associated with the wonderful world of pets through my involvement in recent films. And while I’ve traditionally been more of a dog person, when I heard that ‘Dennis Quaid the Cat’ was in peril, I knew I had to act quick. It’s been amazing to see the public’s response to our little pet adoption, and during a difficult year for all of us, I’m glad it offered some levity and brightness. I’m very much looking forward to sharing kitty Quaid’s story with viewers and listeners in these new projects,” said Quaid.