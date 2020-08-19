NBC Tops Monday Ratings With ‘America’s Got Talent’ And Democratic Convention

NBC won Monday in primetime with a fresh episode of America’s Got Talent, which took a two-tenths hit in the adults 18-49 demographic but still delivered a night-leading 0.7 rating. The reality talent competition also netted the largest audience of the night with 5.51 million viewers.

Of the three networks airing the Democratic National Convention from the 10-11 p.m. ET hour, NBC tied in the demo with ABC with a 0.3 but was tops in viewers with 2.29 million. ABC’s telecast garnered 1.82 million viewers for Night 2 of the convention, while CBS scored a 0.2 in the demo and 2.01 million viewers. These numbers will likely be adjusted in the finals.

Outside of the DNC, ABC aired reruns of Modern Family as well as a new episode of What Would You Do? (0.3, 1.80M), which ticked down from last week.

Univision continues to perform well as it took second place for the night with its 0.4 average in the demo. Its Monday night lineup included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.22M), Médicos (0.4, 1.39M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.64M).

The CW’s debut of Dead Pixels (0.1, 506,000) was soft, while Tell Me a Story (0.1, 309K) held steady. Sandwiched inbetween these two shows was a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Last but not least, Fox gave audiences encores of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.