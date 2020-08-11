Democrats Unveil Lineup Of Speakers For Next Week’s Convention; Michelle Obama Will Close First Night

Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton each will have speaking slots at next week’s Democratic National Convention, which, because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be almost entirely virtual from locations across the country.

Also speaking will be Bernie Sanders, Biden’s chief challenger for the nomination, and John Kasich, the Republican former governor of Ohio. Three Californians, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom, got speaking slots, although additional speakers and celebrities will be announced in the coming days. Although speaking will be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The proceedings will take place from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET each evening, starting on Monday.

The lineup:

Monday: Sanders, Catherine Cortez Masto, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, Jim Clyburn, Bennie Thompson, Gwen Moore, Kasich, Doug Jones, Amy Klobuchar and Michelle Obama.

Tuesday: Sally Yates, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Bill Clinton, and Jill Biden. Also a keynote address and roll call.

Wednesday: Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Tony Evers, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Gabrielle Giffords, the Vice Presidential Nominee and Barack Obama.

Thursday: Cory Booker, Newsom, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Pete Buttigieg, Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons, Harris, the Biden Family, and Biden.

Democrats also announced nine speakers “from all walks of life,” designed to showcase everyday Americans at the convention.