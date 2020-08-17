How To Watch This Week’s Democratic National Convention Online & On TV

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and kicks off four days of virtual party meetings, events and speeches before Thursday, when the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to officially accept the presidential and vice presidential nominations in primetime.

The coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for the usually in-person conventions for both Dems and Republicans (the latter have their convention next week); the election is November 3. In its place on the Dems’ side are mornings and afternoons of meetings followed by a primetime block from 9-11 PM ET that will feature marquee speeches from the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and musical performances including from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson, before Harris and Biden have their turns.

Related Story As Democratic And Republican Conventions Go Virtual, Networks Wonder If Some Changes Will Be For Good

See the full schedule of events below.

Broadcast news networks ABC, CBS and NBC have said they will provide one hour of coverage of the primetime segments each night, but there are myriad ways to tune in to the quadrennial event. You can also follow the official livestream at the official convention site (demconvention.com/watch) or watch on Deadline here:

Here are other ways to watch the convention:



Official social channels:

YouTube.com/demconvention

Facebook.com/demconvention

Twitter.com/demconvention

Twitch.tv/demconvention

Streaming

Download the official 2020 Democratic National Convention app, or search for “DNC” on Amazon Prime Video. The events will also be available via Apple TV and Roku, and Hulu is continuing its partnership with ABC News Live for live coverage regardless of subscription plan.

Other providers

AT&T Uverse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)

AT&T DirectTV (Channel 201)

Comcast Xfinity Flex (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Comcast X1 (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Here’s the convention’s primetime schedule, with approximate speaker times and musical performances. (See the full-day schedules here). Below that is the coverage plans for the broadcast and cable networks.

Monday, August 17 (Day 1)

9 PM hour: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention chairman Bennie Thompson, Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones

Performers: Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges

10 PM hour: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday, August 18 (Day 2)

9 PM hour: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), former Secretary of State John Kerry, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton

10 PM hour: Delegate roll call, Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday, August 19 (Day 3)

9 PM hour: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Performers: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson

10 PM hour: California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama

Thursday, August 20 (Day 4)

9 PM hour: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend (IN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Performers: The Chicks

10 PM hour: Former Vice President Joe Biden

Here’s the coverage plan by network:

ABC

ABC News will air one hour of primetime coverage on the broadcast network from 10-11 PM ET led by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, along with World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. It will feature more extensive coverage on its ABC News Live streaming site, where coverage will begin at 7 PM each night and run until 11 PM ET. Davis will start at 7 PM ET on ABC News Live, and Stephanopoulos and the team will lead starting at 9 PM ET.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage from Washington, joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez. The network’s streaming channel CBSN will provide coverage each night starting at 5 p.m ET, with Red & Blue anchored by Elaine Quijano; she will continue coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET. CBSNews.com will provide live blog coverage starting each day at 5 p.m. ET, CBS News Radio and affiliate service CBS Newspath will also provide updates.

CNN

Providing coverage throughout the day and in primetime. More info TBA.

C-Span

The cable network will provide coverage on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and carried live by C-SPAN Radio and the C-SPAN Radio app. Each individual speech will be independently viewed and shared via the video library on C-SPAN.org. Senior Political Editor Steve Scully, who has covered every convention for C-SPAN since 1992 and attended every convention since 1980, will host a nightly recap show.

Fox News

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will co-anchor Democracy 2020 at 10 p.m. ET, joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams, along with Fox News’ team of correspondents. Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will also offer analysis. The Ingraham Angle will move to 11 p.m. ET during the week, followed by FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream. Bill Hemmer will anchor live coverage for Fox’s O&O stations and broadcast affiliates. Fox News Radio will provide coverage led national correspondent Jared Halpern and political analyst Josh Kraushaar, and Fox News Audio will feature reports and analysis on via podcasts.

NBC

The broadcast network will air an hour in primetime each evening, with cable sibling MSNBC planning for seven hours each night. Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will anchor from the network’s headquarters in New York starting at 10 p.m. ET, with Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. MSNBC live coverage from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. ET includes capped by Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace hosting primetime coverage from New York. NBC News Now will feature special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET, with Todd anchoring. Additional coverage will be available on the pop-up channel on Peacock and The Report on Quibi.