What To Expect On Night Three Of The Democratic Convention: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton

Kamala Harris will deliver the most important speech, so far, in her career, at tonight’s Democratic National Convention, as she accepts the nomination for vice president.

Pundits and analysts will pay particular attention to her ability to communicate effectively to a virtual audience, which more likely than not will be the way things will be as political season enters its final stretch in the fall campaign. She will be speaking at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, restricted to a network pool.

A lot of people in Hollywood are watching: Harris has long cultivated ties to the entertainment business, centered in her home state, and her best friend is Chrisette Hudlin, a PR consultant married to director-writer Reginald Hudlin. It was Chrisette Hudlin who set up Harris on a blind date with entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff, now her husband.

Democrats also have the star power of former president Barack Obama, who will speak immediately preceding Harris. Elizabeth Warren, another favorite of showbiz activists during the presidential campaign, will get a a prime speaking slot. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 presidential nominee who, despite her stinging loss, remains a popular figure in the party, but she will be speaking earlier in the evening.

The evening’s events will be hosted by actress Kerry Washington, who has long been active in party politics and is best known to TV audiences for the D.C. -set Scandal. Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson will perform.

The rundown:

Remarks: Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin

Introduction: Kerry Washington

“America Rising: March for Our Lives”: Activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez is featured in a segment on gun violence.

Remarks: DeAndra Dycus, a mother whose 13-year-old son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet.

Remarks: Gabrielle Giffords, former congresswoman, Arizona

Remarks: Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico

The Biden Plan: Climate Change: An LBEW worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania narrates a video on Biden’s plan to address the climate crisis with clean energy.

A Conversation with Young Climate Activists

Performance: Billie Eilish

“A Letter to Trump on Immigration”

Remarks: Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, speaks along with her daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy.

Performance: Prince Royce

Remarks: Hillary Clinton

Remarks: Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House; Politico reported that her remarks will be preceded by a video narrated by Taraji P. Henson

Remarks: Mariska Hargitay, actress; Ruth Glenn, CEO and president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Carly Dryden, at large regional adviser, “It’s On Us.”

“When You See Something Wrong”: A video on Biden’s leadership on the Violence Against Women Act

Remarks: Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County supervisor and former Secretary of Labor

“You Built America”: A conversation on the economy between Joe Biden and union workers.

“America Recovering”: Remarks from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa).

Remarks: Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Remarks: Barack Obama

Nominating speeches: Maya Harris, Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff

Remarks: Kamala Harris

Performance: Jennifer Hudson