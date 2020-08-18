Cindy McCain Lends Voice To Democratic Convention Video On Friendship Between John McCain And Joe Biden

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden in 2017.

Cindy McCain is lending her voice to a video to be shown at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening that highlights the friendship between her late husband, John McCain, and Joe Biden.

“My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship,” McCain wrote on Twitter, as she shared a short clip.

John McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, and Cindy McCain’s appearance reflects the extent to which Donald Trump has shaken up the political world. The Arizona senator did not endorse Trump in 2016, and the president was not invited to his funeral in 2018.

The clip highlights the personal rapport that Biden and McCain had through the years. “They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” she says in the video.

Convention organizers also released highlights from some of the evening’s speeches.

Former President Bill Clinton plans to say, “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Biden’s wife Jill, in her remarks, will talk about how her husband has persevered in the midst of tragedy.

“How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding—and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

Also released was a clip of the keynote address — featuring 17 up-and-coming Democratic leaders.