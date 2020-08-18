What To Expect On The Second Night Of The Democratic Convention: Bill Clinton, Jill Biden And A Roll Call Vote

In this image from video, Billy Porter and performs "For What It's Worth" with Steven Stills during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

The second night of the Democratic National Convention will feature two former presidents, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and nods to some of the party’s revered figures of the past, John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The rundown includes remarks by Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg. Also appearing will be James Roosevelt Jr., the grandson of FDR, who is the co-chair of the credential committee.

Carter, 95, the longest living U.S. president, will speak along with his wife Rosalynn.

Like the conventions first night, there will be a dose of entertainment: Tracee Ellis Ross will serve as moderator, while John Legend will perform.

But the evening also will be a bit different, as the party will have to conduct the actual business of the convention, including the roll-call vote. In a testament to the extent to which convention outcomes have long been pre-ordained, the roll call will be a mix of live and taped segments.

The theme of the evening will be “Leadership Matters,” and the party still has to move through its lineup of speakers and videos at a brisk pace, as they have scheduled the proceedings from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET. In addition to former presidents and other activists, the keynote address will be delivered by 17 different political figures. One of the youngest stars in the party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also will speak, but reportedly she has only been given 60 seconds to make her remarks.

The marquee speech of the evening will come from Jill Biden, Biden’s wife and the former second lady.

Biden campaign officials are watching to see what Monday’s ratings show, and also anticipate releasing data on online viewership data.

One of the speakers tonight, former Secretary of State John Kerry, told reporters on Tuesday that the virtual nature of the proceedings “may even eliminate some of the chaff and allow people to focus on the message and get things out with a clarity that you might not otherwise get in, you know, back and forth of the other kind of retail (politics).”

“That’s an experiment, we don’t know the answer to that yet. We’ll see what happens.”

Here’s the rundown for this evening.

Call to order: Tom Barrett, mayor of Milwaukee

Credentials committee report: James Roosevelt Jr. and Lorraine Miller, co-chairs.

Rules committee report: Barney Frank and Maria Cardona, co-chairs.

Platform committee report: Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Denis McDonough, co-chairs.

Keynote Address: Themed to “We Step Up to Lead,” 17 different politicos will deliver the keynote, a platform that in the past has produced breakout speeches from Mario Cuomo and Barack Obama. Among those participating are Stacey Abrams and Conor Lamb.

Introduction: Tracee Ellis Ross

Remarks: Sally Yates, former acting attorney general

Remarks: Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader

Remarks: Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. ambassador, daughter of John F. Kennedy

Remarks: Jack Schlossberg, grandson of Kennedy

Remarks: Jimmy Carter, former president; Rosalynn Carter, former first lady

Remarks: Bill Clinton, former president

Introduction: Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Nominating speeches for Bernie Sanders: Bob King, former president of United Auto Workers, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, New York

Nominating speeches for Joe Biden: Chris Coons, senator from Delaware, Linda Blunt Rochester, congresswoman from Delaware

Roll call across America

Conversation on healthcare: Joe Biden chats with everyday Americans about the Affordable Care Act and healthcare

Remarks: Ady Barkan, progressive activist (read Deadline’s story on Barkan here)

Remarks: John Kerry, former Secretary of State

Remarks: National security leaders from Democratic and Republican administrations make the case for Biden.

Video: “Teacher,” the story of Jill eBiden’s life and career.

Remarks: Jill Biden, former second lady of the United States

Performance: John Legend