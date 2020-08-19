Democratic Convention Tuesday TV Viewership Drops Slightly From Monday’s First Night

TV viewership for the second night of the Democratic National Convention dropped slightly from Monday night’s opener, with an average of 18.6 million watching across six networks during the 10 PM ET hour.

That is off slightly from the 18.7 million viewers who watched on the convention’s first off. It’s also about a 23% drop from the same night in 2016.

MSNBC topped in total viewers, and CNN beat the competition among viewers 25-54.

MSNBC had 5.4 million total viewers; CNN had 4.3 million; NBC News had 2.3 million, ABC News had 2.25 million, Fox News had 2.22 million and CBS News had 2.1 million. The figures are from Nielsen and came from CNN.

In the key 25-54 demo, CNN had 1.3 million viewers, MSNBC had 1.1 million, NBC News averaged 592,000; ABC News had 584,000, CBS News had 482,000 and Fox News had 435,000.

The Biden campaign on Monday said that the decline in TV viewers has been more than made up for in an increase in those who accessed the convention via streaming and other online platforms. CNN said that unique visitors to its streaming and digital platforms were up 38% versus the second day in 2016; and video starts were up 19%.

In the 9 PM-11 PM time frame, MSNBC averaged 5.3 million viewers, CNN had 4.3 million and Fox News had 3.1 million. CNN topped adults 25-54 with 1.3 million viewers, while MSNBC had 1 million and Fox News had 554,000.