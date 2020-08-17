Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington And Julia Louis-Dreyfus Added To Convention Lineup

Democrats will intersperse their lineup of speakers and musical acts at this week’s convention with four entertainment figures who long have been active in party politics: Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Longoria will appear on Monday, Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday.

Monday’s lineup includes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The convention will run from 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

Louis-Dreyfus will appear on the same night that Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination. She already has headlined a fundraiser for the former vice president, having appeared with him in a parody video during the run of Veep. Longoria spoke at the 2012 Democratic convention in Charlotte, NC.

The convention also will feature performances from Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills. Other speakers and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

In addition to the lineup of speakers, Democrats plan to feature testimonials from everyday Americans who will appear from locations across the country. Convention organizers also announced that the keynote address, traditionally delivered by one up-and-coming party figure, will instead feature 17 different speakers.