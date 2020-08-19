Democrats Plan Virtual Convention After-Party Headlined By Diplo And Hosted By Andy Cohen

The American flag on top a of state name sign near the stage where Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will speak on third day of the Democratic National Convention.

Democrats will put an exclamation point on their deployment of celebrities throughout their convention this week with a virtual after-party hosted by Andy Cohen.

Diplo will headline the event from what is described as a “never-before seen set,” and others who will participate from their homes include Alyssa Milano, Aubrey Plaza, Cat and Nicole Ehrlich Cora, Jaime Camil, Jason George, Elena Delle Donne, Keith Powell, Liza Koshy, Neil Casey, Michelle Kwan and Zooey Deschanel.

Also expected to make appearances are Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and Symone Sanders, senior adviser to the Biden campaign. The event also will feature some of the campaign’s content to get out the vote in the fall.

The Biden campaign will carry the event on its social media and digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch.

The after-party is a substitute for what is usually a weeklong series of events in the convention’s host city, sponsored by corporations, trade groups and progressive organizations. As an example, the Recording Industry Association of America usually held concerts at both conventions to benefit Musicians on Call. In 2016, Nelly performed at the Democratic convention and Third Eye Blind at the Republican convention.