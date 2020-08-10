Deadline’s The Contenders Television Phase 2 Virtual Event Set For Sunday; 75 Actors/BTS Nominees Set To Participate

On June 20. Deadline presented Phase 1 of our The Contenders Television all-day virtual event, a huge success with record attendance and withrecord numbers of participants including 100-plus stars and creatives. Now it is time for Phase 2 taking place this Sunday August 16, for an all new invitation-only all-day edition of Contenders TV featuring numerous Emmy and Television Critics Association nominees, as well as many 2020 Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG winners. It is the place to be for voters and it all will be livestreamed beginning at 8:00AM PT.

We have a total of 74 speakers this time around, along with 17 studios and networks and 28 different show contenders. Among talent scheduled to appear are Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Brosnahan , Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle , Wanda Sykes, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Martin Short, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Chephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Billy Porter, Matt Berry, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, Regina KIng, Paul Mescal, Bradley Whitford, Samira Riley, Alexis Bledel, Shira Haas, Nicole Byer, Eugene Levy , Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Christoph Waltz, Laurence Fishburne, , Stephan James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Michelle Visage , the Shark Tank “sharks” including Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John , and Kevin ‘Leary, and members of the cast of We’re Here including Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and D.J. “Shangela ” Pierce.

Behind the scenes showrunners, writers, directors, and producers include Amy Sherman Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Mimi Leder, Alex Kurtzman, Jen Flanz, Jon Favreau , Dave Filoni, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Derek Cianfrance, Lenny Abrahamson, Feras Fayyad, Anna Winger, , Nick Santora, Antoine Fuqua, Lesli Linka Glatter, Peter Gould, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mandy Salangsang, Michelle Mils and many, many more.

Moderators include Pete Hammond , Dominic Patten, Peter White, Anthony D’Alessandro, Amanda N’Duka, Dino-Ray Ramos, , Joe Utichi, and Antonia Blyth , all from the Deadline editiorial team.

Sponsors are Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Eyepetizer, Michter’s , and Crop Organic Vodka.

A complete list of networks, shows, and talent is available when you register for the event at ContendersTelevision.deadline.com. If you have any questions, email us at rsvp@deadline.com.