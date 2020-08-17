‘Dead Pixels’ & ‘White House Farm’ Star Alexa Davies Signs With Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Welsh actress Alexa Davies, who stars in the upcoming UK series Dead Pixels on the CW, and White House Farm on HBO Max, has signed with Atlas Artists for management.

Davies portrays Meg in Dead Pixels, which was acquired by the CW from BBC Studios earlier this year. Based on his 2016 Channel 4 short, Avatards, Dead Pixels was written by BAFTA-winning writer, Jon Brown (Fresh Meat, Veep) and produced by Peep Show’s Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong. It centers on friends Meg (Davies), Nicky and Usman, whose world revolves around their obsession with a fantasy computer game.

Davies also stars in upcoming HBO Max true-crime drama White House Farm, based on the real-life events that took place in August 1985, when five members of the Bamber-Caffell family were shot to death at White House Farm, Essex. Davies plays Julie Mugford in the series alongside Freddie Fox, Gemma Whelan, Alfie Allen, Stephen Graham and Mark Addy. First produced by BBC studios for Channel 4 in the UK, HBO Max will air the series in the U.S. later this year.

Alexa’s breakthrough role was in the 2012 British comedy film Vinyl, written and directed by Sara Sugarman. In 2018 she starred in the musical romantic-comedy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the 2008 film Mamma Mia! She was most recently seen in, Misbehaviour, a British comedy-drama film directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

Additional television credits include Raised By Wolves, Harlots, Detectorists and Cuckoo. This fall, she will be seen in ITV’s two-part drama Honour, based on the real-life ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish woman, and the subsequent police investigation.

Davies continues to be repped by The BWH Agency in London and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.