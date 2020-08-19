DC FanDome Offers Sneak Peek At Virtual Experience, Splits Global Confab Into Two Separate Events

DC superfans are prepping their cosplay as we are days away from DC FanDome — but the virtual confab is just too big to contain in 24 hours.

That said, the massive confab has expanded into two global events: DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes on August 22 and DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, which is set for September 12. As an added bonus, there’s a first look at the first-of-its-kind virtual experience with Aisha Tyler giving us a brief sneak peek (which you can watch above) at all the guests, news and exclusive footage we will be treated to on August 22.

As previously reported, DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will kick things off with panels for some of the most anticipated movies from the DC Extended Universe including Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and The Batman. DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will be anon-demand experience where fans can create and curate their own adventure. On top of that, fans can now teleport their FanDome experience as both will be accessible across all mobile platforms (in addition to desktop.

Here are more details about the two events:

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes: On Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 am PDT, fans will be transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more. The superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3 times in the 24-hour period.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: On Saturday, September 12, at 10:00am PDT, fans will be able to create their own timeline! The great thing about this event is that it will be on demand, giving you the ability to curate your own unique experience via our Official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool. A lot of the content you were super excited to see from our multiple islands will now be housed here, and will be available for you to watch throughout the 24-hour period. Fans can now choose their own adventure and will have more time to immerse themselves in all the hours of curated programming — at their own pace and on their own schedule. DC Kids FanDome will also launch on Saturday, September 12, at its own kid-friendly companion site at DCKidsFanDome.com.

All content from both events will still be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.