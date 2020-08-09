DC FanDome: Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Dwayne Johnson, Zack Snyder And More Set For “Epic” Superhero Confab

If this year’s virtual Comic-Con wasn’t enough to feed your fanboy/fangirl soul, then DC FanDome will fill that superhero and comic book void. The 24-hour confab will take place online on August 22 and they have announced the all-star roster that practically includes nearly everyone in the DC extended universe.

The official DC Twitter account unveiled an extensive blink-and-you’ll-miss-it list of actors and filmmakers in the DC TV and film universe that are expected to appear at the virtual confab — and based on the roster, we have an inkling of what news we can expect to come out of DC FanDome.

Wonder Woman 1984 frontwoman Gal Gadot, co-stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig as well as director Patty Jenkins are expected to appear so perhaps we will get some news on the Amazonian superhero sequel which is currently set for an October 2 release date. James Gunn, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and other actors from the forthcoming Suicide Squad are on the roster so we can probably expect some news coming out on that end. Zack Snyder will also Zoom in and will more than likely talk about the new cut of Justice League which will drop on HBO Max in 2021

Also on the lineup is Dwayne Johnson, which leads us to believe some Black Adam news is on the horizon while The Batman director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, the newest actor to don the Dark Knight cowl are set to appear. Ezra Miller will also be on deck to talk about the upcoming standalone film The Flash.

The event will feature a merging of all of your favorite DC superheroes and super-villains from the past and present and will be available at DCFanDome.com for a 24 hour time frame. Fans will be treated to highly anticipated announcements, exclusive footage and the latest news from WB Games, film and TV, and comics, as well as an opportunity to hear from the casts and creators from its vast library of DC films and TV series.

Check out the announcement of the participants below.