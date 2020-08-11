DC Comics & DC Universe Hit By Layoffs As Part Of WarnerMedia Cuts

Warner Bros.’ DC Entertainment was one of the divisions hard hit by the companywide layoffs today.

The high-profile DC departures include Bob Harras, DC Editor-In-Chief; Hank Kanalz, SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Services; Bobbie Chase,, VP, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy; and Brian Cunningham, senior story editor, Deadline has confirmed. Warner Bros. is not commenting.

Also impacted is Warner Bros.’ DC Universe. Once a high-flying unit that was designed to usher Warner Bros. into the streaming world, the digital platform’s original slate has been dwindling since WarnerMedia announced the launch of HBO Max following the acquisition by AT&T. As a result, DC Universe has been focusing on its core business of DC comic book and news content for fans. The DC Comics layoffs also impacted DC Universe in its evolved function as a fandom destination.

DC Universe has only one exclusive original series, Titans; Doom Patrol is now shared with HBO Max.

The cutbacks come days before the big DC FanDome online event on Aug. 22 and 23. They are part of about the overall layoffs of about 600 employees at WarnerMedia.