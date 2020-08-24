Alison Sweeney To Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’ For Longest Stint Since 2014, Reprising Sami Brady Role

Viewers will be seeing more of Sami Brady on NBC’s Days Of Our Lives. Alison Sweeney is set to reprise her role as the fan-favorite troublemaker when the show resumes taping next month, producer Corday Productions revealed to Deadline.

Since she left Days Of Our Lives as a full-time cast member in 2014 after 21 years, Sweeney has been coming back for a short arc every year since 2017. She filmed her most recent one before the coronavirus-related production shutdown; it started airing in mid-July and will wrap in late September.

Under the new deal, she will appear in fresh Days Of Our Lives episodes, beginning in late 2020, though most of 2021. She will be a part of an emotional storyline centered around family and Sami’s recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton, played by Lindsay Arnold.

“It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” Days Executive Producer Ken Corday said. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Days Of Our Lives, along with fellow daytime dramas The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital suspended taping in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic. Days Of Our Lives has enough originals in the can to take it through early October. Production is slated to resume on September 1.

Sweeney left Days in 2014 after starring in the show since 1993. During her time on the drama the actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in 2015 and won the Special Fan Emmy Award for America’s Favorite Villain in 2002. She returned to the show in 2017 and has appeared on and off since in various storylines.

In January, NBC renewed Days Of Our Lives for a record 56th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs nationally on NBC in the U.S. and in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Since the January renewal, a number of cast members have left the show, including Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal, Casey Moss, Chandler Massey, Freddie Smith, Galen Gering, and Greg Vaughan. Sweeney’s return would provide some stability — and star power — as the show looks to rebuild.

Days Of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

In addition to her lengthy new stint on Days, Sweeney will continue to produce and star in other TV projects, She previously toplined the Murder She Baked movie franchise for Hallmark Channel, and currently stars in and executive produces The Chronicle Mysteries movies for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.