David S. Cass Sr. Dies: Veteran Stuntman & TV Director Was 78

David S. Cass Sr., a top stunt coordinator in the 1980s and 1990s, who segued to a directing career, died Aug. 28 in Woodland Hills of complications from cancer. He was 78.

Cass began his movie career as an extra. He transitioned to alternating between acting parts and stunt work, starting with the 1963 John Wayne film McLintock!, on which he performed stunts. He went on to become a sought-after stunt coordinator and second unit director with such credits as Smokey and the Bandit Part 3, Knight Rider 2000, Walker, Texas Ranger and the Desperado TV movie franchise.

Cass later focused on TV directing, becoming a go-to helmer for Hollywood Channel movies with dozens of credits. Additionally, he co-produced Miramax Films’ Texas Rangers (2001) and the Hard Time Burt Reynolds TV movie franchise, also writing one and directing another installment.