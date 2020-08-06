‘David Makes Man’: Kwame Patterson & Arlen Escarpeta Join Season 2 Of OWN Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kwame Patterson (Snowfall, The Wire) is set to play the title role and Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath) also is set as a series regular in the second season of OWN’s acclaimed Peabody-winning drama series David Makes Man. Patterson has been tapped to portray the title character, the adult version of David, and Escarpeta will play his brother JG, in the series which hails from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. They join returning series regulars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams for season two.

Created by McCraney and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, the first season of David Makes Man centered on David Young (Akili McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy learning to survive the streets that raised him and the higher education that could offer him a way out. Season two finds David in his early 30s (played by Patterson), a rising business man facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to finally, truly live.

McCraney serves as executive producer alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence (All Rise, Shots Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,) who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy (Revenge) under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan (Creed) via his Outlier Society Productions and Winfrey via Harpo Films are also executive producers.

Patterson can be seen in a recurring role in the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Snowfall. He previously appeared in recurring roles in HBO’s acclaimed drama The Wire, Showtime’s Ray Donovan, Crackle’s The Oath and FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, among others. His film credits include The Outpost and the upcoming Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Escarpeta’s television credits include series regular roles in Crackle’s The Oath and NBC’s American Dreams, and a recurring role in Syfy’s The Magicians, among others. He also starred as Bobby Brown in the Lifetime original film Whitney. His feature film credits include Into the Storm, Final Destination 5, Brotherhood, Friday the 13th (2009), and We Are Marshall, among others.

David Makes Man is produced by Page Fright, Outlier Society Productions and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Patterson is repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Escarpeta is represented by Karen Forman Management and A3 Artists Agency.