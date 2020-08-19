David Cross & Debra Messing’s ‘The Dark Divide’ Sets Path To Virtual Release Via Strike Back, REI Co-Op Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Nature-loving cinephiles can catch David Cross and Debra Messing in their Robert Pyle-inspired The Dark Divide next month thanks to Strike Back Studios, REI Co-op and the National Wildlife Federation.

The Public House and TBVE film, helmed by Spirit Award-winning Marwencol producer and Burn director Tom Putnam, will make its virtual theatrical release on Sept. 18. Inspired by Dr. Robert Pyle’s personal life and his 1995 book Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide, the film sees Cross embark on a six-week journey through Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest as the butterfly expert himself. Messing stars as Dr. Pyle’s ailing wife Thea.

“This film depicts the adventure, self-discovery and healing that nature can provide,” said Paolo Mottola, REI Co-op director of content and media. “We’re excited to share it with REI members and audiences who are eager to reconnect in the outdoors.”

The Dark Divide, the first feature film from REI Co-op Studios, will hit various drive-in theaters, in addition to its virtual theatrical bow. Viewers can register to watch The Dark Divide and RSVP to related virtual events at the film’s website.

Additional stars for the Putnam-helmed project include Saturday Night Live alum David Koechner, Cameron Esposito and Gary Farmer. Putnam, Aaron Boyd, Ryan Frost, Jory Weitz produce the film. Thane Ritchie serves as executive producer.

The Dark Divide will make its VOD and blu-ray/DVD platform premiere on Nov. 10. A portion of the film’s proceeds will benefit the National Wildlife Federation’s ongoing mission to protect wildlife and wild places.