David Bowie Road-Trip Movie ‘Stardust’ Secures U.S. Deal With IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to David Bowie road-trip film Stardust, starring Johnny Flynn (Emma) as the music icon alongside Marc

Maron (Glow) and Jena Malone (Antebellum) as Bowie’s wife Angie.

The film chronicles the young David Bowie’s first visit to the U.S. in 1971 – a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival entry will have its physical world premiere at the Rome Film Festival in October 2020. IFC Films plans to release the film in Q4, 2020.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco with Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film is directed by Gabriel Range and co-written with Christopher Bell. Producing is Paul Van Carter (McQueen) and Nick Taussig (McQueen) of Salon Pictures alongside Matt Code (Random Acts Of Violence), with executive producers Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg, Robert Whitehouse, and Saskia Thomas.

Arianna Bocco EVP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films said: “Stardust isn’t the traditional film we are used to seeing when it comes to profiling life-changing cultural icons like David Bowie. It takes a fresh perspective on the rock movie genre and the memorable performances by Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron give this rarely told story a new life. We are thrilled to be working with our friends at Film Constellation and the very talented filmmaking team to bring this film to U.S. audiences.”

Director Gabriel Range added: “Stardust is about a key stretch of the journey Bowie took to become the artist we love. I’m delighted by IFC’s passion and enthusiasm for our film and excited to see it in theatres in the fall.”