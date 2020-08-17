David Ayer & Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment Taps Shane Elrod As SVP Development & Production

David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment has hired former AT&T Audience Network executive Shane Elrod as Senior Vice President of Development and Production for TV and Film. For the past ten years Elrod has worked for Audience Network out of both their New York and Los Angeles offices. The move reunites Elrod with Long, who previously served as Programming Chief at the Audience Network for 18 years.

Most recently, Elrod served as Director of Original Programming and Production at Audience where he worked on series such as the network’s top-rated drama and comedy titles Mr. Mercedes and Loudermilk.

Elrod, who begins his new role today, will work with Ayer, Long, Lindsay Tolbert, Vice President of Development and Anthony Scott, Vice President of Production at Cedar Park Entertainment.

“We’re very excited to have Shane join our team here at Cedar Park,” say Ayer and Long. “He has a remarkable passion and expertise in the field. His talent and dynamism will bring an exciting energy to our current and future slate of film and television projects.”

Cedar Park is set to produce the feature adaptation of the Harlan Coben bestseller Six Years for Netflix. Ayer will write and direct the project, with Long serving as a producer. Ayer will also produce a remake of the action classic The Dirty Dozen for Warner Bros, where he will again write and direct. Long will also serve as an EP on the film. Most recently, Cedar Park produced The Tax Collector, which opened to number one at the box office. It was written and directed by Ayer, produced by Long and stars Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf.

“In a very short period of time, Chris and David have built Cedar Park Entertainment into a successful company that generates compelling, thought-provoking and entertaining content,” says Elrod. “I’m excited to join Chris, David and the talented team they have assembled at Cedar Park Entertainment as we continue to build off that success in the future.”