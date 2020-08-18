‘Dancing With The Stars’: ABC Confirms Premiere Date As Dancers Return To The Ballroom

Dancing With The Stars is to waltz back on to the airwaves on September 14.

This comes after Deadline revealed last month that the dance contest format was working through health and safety protocols to return to the studio next month.

The series, which will air Monday nights between 8pm and 10pm, has in recent years traditionally aired around the middle of September so the show is one of the few major non-scripted series to be relatively unscathed by the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Dancing With the Stars, which is based on the BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, is entering its 29th season with former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks now hosting and exec producing.

The network also unveiled a number of changes to the professional ballroom dancers. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe will return, while Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will get celebrity partners for the first time.

Related Story 'The Conners' Starts Production On Season 3 As Comedies Begin Return With COVID Safety Protocols

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is the first star lined up to waltz over to the show and others will be announced shortly, while viewers will have to tune in to the premiere to find out who has been paired with whom.

However, it’s not clear whether the show will air live.

The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline that BBC Studios had taken lessons from other territories where the show is produced.

“I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it,” she said. “We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”