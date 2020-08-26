It’s known as the “Strictly curse” — Strictly Come Dancing’s record for disrupting relationships because celebrities fall for their professional partners. Now, the BBC is going to fully embrace the chemistry-creating element of its famous dance show in a new BBC Three format, working titled Dance Crush.

BBC Studios will make the show, which will pair up professional dancers with novices to see if the connection they form on the dance floor translates into chemistry off the dance floor in a bid to score a hot date and avoid elimination from the show. The BBC said there will be a series of weekly challenges, stunning routines, and dramatic eliminations.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said a pilot has been filmed overseas and the format “tested really positively” with viewers. Dance Crush will be executive produced for BBC Studios by Kelly Lynn, Mel Balac and Suzy Lamb.

Elsewhere, BBC Three has also commissioned Chatterbox to make an eight-part documentary on World Champion boxer Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom. Cameras will follow the duo in their hometown of Bolton, England, as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures in the limelight. Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton (working title) is executive produced by Nav Raman and Ali Quirk, while Josh Jacobs is the series director.

Finally, All3Media producer Betty will make Joey Essex: Who Am I?, featuring the reality star wrestling with his public persona and his personal trauma after his mother took her own life when Essex was a 10-year-old. The executive producers are Pamela Gordon and Daniella Berendsen, and the producer/director is Niamh Kennedy.