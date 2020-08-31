Danai Gurira Pays Tribute To “Profoundly Generous” Chadwick Boseman, Talks How He Led ‘Black Panther’ And “Changed Everything For Black Representation”

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira is the latest Black Panther cast member to pay tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. She took to Instagram on Sunday to honor the “king” who died on Friday after a battle with colon cancer.

“How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of moving photos of her and Boseman. “Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy.”

In Black Panther, Gurira played Okoye, the most powerful warrior in Wakanda and the right-hand woman to Boseman’s King T’Challa. In her post, she said that as Okoye her job was “respect and protect a king”. Gurira said, “Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace.” She added that he was a class act and “perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

“I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss,” she wrote in one of the most moving dedications to the late actor. “A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani.”

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently honored Boseman with a moving tribute while co-stars Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown took to social media to remember him. ABC announced today that Good Morning America Co-Anchor Robin Roberts will anchor an ABC News special titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, which will air tonight following a commercial-free presentation of Black Panther.

